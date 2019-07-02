|
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. today at Crestwood Chapel for Mrs. Frances Euldene Brooks, 91, of Gadsden, who died Saturday. Family will officiate. Burial will be in Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home announcing.
Frances was a woman of endless love and joy for life and all those around her. She embraced every waking moment with enthusiasm, found joy at every turn and loved without hesitation.
She was preceded in death by husband, Harley Brooks; and son, Phillip Brooks.
She is survived by son, Danny (Regina) Talton; daughter, Harlene Mabrey; grandchildren, Sabrina (Chris) Taliaferro, Sonya (Les) Clements, Glea Mabrey, Christina (Tony) Lancaster, Toni (Adam) Wolfe; great-grandchildren, Luke Taliaferro, Levi Taliaferro, Hannah Mabrey, Alex Mabrey, Gretchen Mabrey, Brianna Lancaster, Lynze Lancaster, Clay Lancaster, Gavin Wolfe and Alyssa Wolfe; sister, Elma Ragsdale; brother, Jake Adams; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Luke Taliaferro, Levi Taliaferro, Chris Taliaferro, Glea Mabrey, Tony Lancaster and Clay Lancaster.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to .
Special thanks to Encompass Hospice, Dr. Szeto, and friends and family.
The family will receive friends from noon until the time of service today at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on July 2, 2019