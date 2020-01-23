|
Funeral services will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020, at Crestwood Funeral Home for Frances Fells, 90, of Gadsden, who passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Jimmy Bailey and Glenn Works will officiate. Burial will follow at Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home is in charge.
Mrs. Fells will be remembered as the greeter at Burger King and Kmart and worked for 25 years at Kiddie Corral Daycare. She married her husband, Howard "Happy," at the age of 15.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard "Happy" Sr.; son, Howard Wilson Fells Jr.; granddaughter, Tonesia, and grandson Dan Fells; parents, Doc and Eva Deerman; and eight brothers and sisters.
She is survived by sons, Danny (Shelby) Fells, Randall (Sabrina) Fells; daughter, Vellisa (Darren) Bailey; grandchildren, Scott (Kimberly), Todd (Hayley), Andrew (Monica), Taylor, Monica (Eric), Nick, Dylan (Christina), Caleb, Katlyn; daughter-in-law, Marie Fells; numerous great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Pallbearers will be grandsons.
Special thanks to Attalla Nursing Home and Comfort Care Hospice.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 23, 2020