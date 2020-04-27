|
A private graveside service will be held for Mrs. Frances Clay, age 89, of Gadsden, who died Sunday.
Reverend Zac Clay will officiate. Burial will be in Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home announcing.
Mrs. Clay was a fantastic cook, and her dishes were enjoyed by family and friends alike. She loved to feed everybody. She loved fishing and caught crappie galore, and her gardens were a thing of beauty with tomato plants towering over her head.
Her family was most important - she couldn't do enough or love them enough. She was loved and will be dearly missed.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Rufus Edward, and son, Joe.
She is survived by son, Michael Clay; brother, Mickey Findley; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to her good friend Mable Davenport.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 27, 2020