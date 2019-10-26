|
Frances Gargus Vaughn, 94, of Attalla, passed away October 24, 2019.
Graveside Service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, October 27 at Pineview Cemetery with Bro. Jimmy Bailey and Tim Smith officiating. Morgan Funeral Chapel directing.
Frances was a member of Reed Memorial Baptist Church. She had two green thumbs and loved working in her garden, flowers, and tomato fields of Chandler Mountain. She graduated from Snead State Community College with her teaching certificate.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl "Cat" Vaughn; sons, Johnny Lynn Vaughn and Gary Wayne Vaughn; and parents, Lon and Dolly Gargus.
Frances is survived by her daughter, Kathy (Thomas) Vickery; grandchildren, April (Mike) Prater, Tom (Becky) Vickery, Conrad (Carolyn) Vaughn, Heather (Chris) Caisse; great-grandchildren, Katie Prater and Lily Vickery; sisters, Tressa Morgan of Attalla, Mozelle Wester of Beaufort, SC, and Ruth Hamilton of Weaver.
The family requests no flowers.
Special thanks to Tyler Pence.
There will be no visitation.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 26, 2019