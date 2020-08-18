1/1
Frances Heald Nappi
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances Heald Nappi, 83, of Gadsden, Alabama, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Visitation for Frances will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Collier-Butler Funeral Home, and a graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Crestwood Cemetery. Collier-Butler Funeral Home will direct services.
Frances is survived by her children, Connie Heald and Craig (Michelle) Heald. She was loved by her many grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Frankie Satterfield; and son-in-law, Ken Mauro (Jeanne).
Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Mauro Nappi; son, Lloyd Heald Jr.; and son, Chuck Heald; parents, Frank and Annie Satterfield; stepmother, Bessie Satterfield.
Frances was a graduate of Glencoe High School and had worked in fine jewelry retail sales and as a substitute teacher for Gadsden City High School. She had a love for gospel music as well as many other genres of music. She enjoyed playing the piano and was known to "jazz up" songs as needed.
Special thanks to her wonderful friends, Shirley Roberts, Sandra Patterson and Jane Miles. Also, thanks to Encompass caregivers and her previous caregivers, Brittany, Tina, Marilyn and Nicole.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Frances' memory may be made to your church or favorite charity.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.collier-butler.com for the Nappi family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Collier-Butler Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 17, 2020
I will miss Jean...We have been friends for over 40 years. She will never be forgotten: My sincere condolences to the family.
Shirley Roberts
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved