Frances Heald Nappi, 83, of Gadsden, Alabama, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Visitation for Frances will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Collier-Butler Funeral Home, and a graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Crestwood Cemetery. Collier-Butler Funeral Home will direct services.
Frances is survived by her children, Connie Heald and Craig (Michelle) Heald. She was loved by her many grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Frankie Satterfield; and son-in-law, Ken Mauro (Jeanne).
Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Mauro Nappi; son, Lloyd Heald Jr.; and son, Chuck Heald; parents, Frank and Annie Satterfield; stepmother, Bessie Satterfield.
Frances was a graduate of Glencoe High School and had worked in fine jewelry retail sales and as a substitute teacher for Gadsden City High School. She had a love for gospel music as well as many other genres of music. She enjoyed playing the piano and was known to "jazz up" songs as needed.
Special thanks to her wonderful friends, Shirley Roberts, Sandra Patterson and Jane Miles. Also, thanks to Encompass caregivers and her previous caregivers, Brittany, Tina, Marilyn and Nicole.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Frances' memory may be made to your church or favorite charity.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.collier-butler.com
for the Nappi family.