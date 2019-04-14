|
Jan. 27, 1932 – April 5, 2019
Frances Jennings Stimpson, 87, of Centre, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019 at her home.
A Celebration of Life service was held Monday, April 8, 2019 at Tates Chapel Baptist Church. She was a member of Tates Chapel for more than 71 years, the longest member in the church's history.
Frances Stimpson was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Stimpson.
She is survived by her daughter, Frankie Stimpson Trammell (Paul "Shorty") of Centre, and preceded in death by her son, Michael Stimpson of Goodlettsville, Tennesse. She is survived by six grandchildren, Paul Trammell, Jenni Trammell Martinez (Ovi), Michele Harbin (Ronnie), Josh Stimpson, Ryan Stimpson (Crystal) and Emily Hayes (Kevin); and 10 great-grandchildren, Zak, Zoe, Bryson, C.J., Kolby, Jaxon, Sarah, Cooper, Lylah and Maggie. She is also survived by her sister, Mildred Twenhafel of Mercedes, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.
She was a native of Cherokee County and the daughter of the late James and Sallie Cardon Jennings.
A loving stay-at-home mom until she began working at the Cherokee County Courthouse, her career spanned over 40 years and ranged from working in the Probate Office to the law offices of Buttram, Hawkins, and Hopper to Birmingham under Federal Judge Dean Buttram.
"Miss Frances," "Mom" or "Mimi" can be described as brave, loving, strong and passionate. She unconditionally loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren in addition to her many friends. She had a love for all of God's creations. She touched a lot of people with her love, humor and her passion for serving others in the community. She was always learning and growing through her love of reading.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , www.stjude.org, 800-873-6983.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 14, 2019