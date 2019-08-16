Home

West Gadsden Funeral Home
2118 Forrest Avenue
Gadsden, AL 35901
(256) 549-0004
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Cedar Grove Baptist Church
Cedar Bluff, AL
Mother Frances Josephine Croft

Mother Frances Josephine Croft Obituary
Funeral services for Mother Frances Josephine Croft will be 1 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Cedar Grove Baptist Church, Cedar Bluff. Pastor Cedric Williams, eulogist. Interment at Weiss Lake Memorial Gardens. West Gadsden Funeral Home directing.
Public Visitation will be 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday.
She leaves to cherish her memories, three loving and devoted daughters, Sandra L. Croft, Bronx, NY, Linda Underwood, Collinsville, AL, and Janice (Elder Aaron) Phillips, Carrollton, GA; one sister, Irene Gardner, Summerville, GA; and a host of other relatives and friends.
West Gadsden Funeral Home, "Your Bridge Over Troubled Waters." 256-549-0004
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 16, 2019
