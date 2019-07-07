Home

Frances Louise Thornton Obituary
Graveside services for Frances Louise Thornton, 85, of Rainbow City, were held Saturday at Crestwood Cemetery. Louise passed away in her sleep on Thursday at her home.
Mrs. Thornton worked as a sales clerk for J.C. Penny and Belk Hudson, later becoming a buyer for Belk Hudson. She was preceded in death by her father, Odis Fowler and her mother, Hester.
She is survived by her sons, Gregg Walker and Kent Walker; sister, Nancy Langdale; and her beloved dog, Merlin.
Mrs. Thornton devoted herself to her son Gregg as his 24/7 "nurse" for 39 years due to Gregg's brain damage at birth. No one could ever ask more of a mother, or ask a mother to sacrifice herself more. She will be deeply missed by all who loved her and by her friends.
Mason Langdale, a great-nephew, will officiate. Due to the expected heat, Mrs. Thornton would have wanted any in attendance to dress safely.
Published in The Gadsden Times on July 7, 2019
