Funeral service for Mrs. Frances Marie Anderson, 83, of Gadsden, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel with Rev. Roger Butler officiating the service. Burial will follow the service in Williams-Southside Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from noon until time of the service at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home & Cemetery.
Mrs. Anderson passed away on September 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her two grandchildren, Keith Anderson and Alandrya Winn.
Left to cherish her memories are her children, Jeff (Nan) Anderson, Alan (Carol) Anderson, Steve (Laritha) Anderson, and Teresa (Hank) Nelson; grandchildren, Adam Anderson, John (Stephanie) Anderson, Khrystyne (Jonathan) Chambers, Lacee (Alex) West, Steven (Jessica) Anderson, Nick (Mollie) Anderson, Josh (Amy) Sudberry, and Zach Nelson; great-grandchildren, Savannah, Noah, Landon, Emily, Baileigh, Landon, Presley, Hunter, and Griffin; special friend, Hubert Sweatt; and all her friends at the Baptist Retirement Village.
She was a member of Welcome Baptist Church. She retired from The Holy Name of Jesus Hospital as an LPN. She loved to go traveling and thrift store shopping.
Pallbearers will be grandsons.
Special thanks to Northside Health and Rehab.
Online condolences may be left to the family at ghbfuneralhome.com.
