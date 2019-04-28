|
|
Frances Marie Jellison, 82, of Rainbow City, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Episcopal Church of the Holy Comforter, Gadsden. Father Carl Saxton will officiate.
Born in Gadsden, Frances graduated from Gadsden High School, earned her B.A. from the University of Alabama, and her Master's Degree in Social Work from Florida State. She lived for several years in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, before returning to Alabama to raise a family. She worked for many years as a social worker for kidney dialysis patients. Frances loved to travel and play Mah Jongg.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond Cranford and Mildred Adams Cranford.
Survivors include her children, Ann J. Watts (Joe) and Patrick Jellison; sister, Glenda Smith; and nephew, Parke Smith.
In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to your favorite animal welfare charity or the Episcopal Church of the Holy Comforter.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 28, 2019