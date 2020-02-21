Home

Frances Marie Leath

Frances Marie Leath Obituary
Mrs. Frances Marie Leath, 85, of Gadsden, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Funeral Services will be at noon Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Collier-Butler Chapel. Rev. Mike Gaskin will officiate, with burial to follow at Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services will direct.
Mrs. Leath was a native and lifelong resident of Gadsden. She was a member of the Evangel Assembly of God on Hoke Street. Mrs. Leath retired from both McGuffey Health Care Center and Gadsden Health Care Center.
Her hobbies included fishing, working in her flower garden and watching her hummingbirds.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Whitley F. and Mattie Howard; husband, Richard Leath; sons, Dale Leath and Tony Leath; and her daughter, Melissa Quinn.
Survivors include her daughters, Donna Ezekiel and Kathy (Alan) Kimbril; son, Ricky (Sherry) Leath; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Noland Hospital Anniston.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.collier-butler.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 21, 2020
