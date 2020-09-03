Frances Matlock Snell, 83, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, August 31, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Collier-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services.
Frances was a lifelong resident of Southside and a member of Green Valley Baptist Church. She was retired from Riverview Regional Medical Center. She was the best mother and grandmother possible. Frances was totally devoted to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved her church family at Green Valley Baptist Church, who have all been so faithful over the years with visits, calls and food. Frances loved her pastor, Rev. Harold Coe.
Frances was preceded in death by her husbands, Jimmy Matlock and Edward Snell; parents, Louie and Gladys Bohannon; brothers, Ray and Roger Bohannon; son-in-law, Bruce Bishop; and nephew, Daniel Seckel.
Survivors include her longtime friend, Wiley Williams; son, Jim (Kristi) Matlock; daughter, Linda Bishop; grandsons, Rick (Lesli) Bishop, Matt and Tyler Matlock; great-grandchildren, Laney and Colby Bishop; brother, Kenneth (Charlotte) Bohannon; sister, Barbara Stiefel; and a host of nieces, nephews and relatives.
Pallbearers will be son, grandsons, great-grandson and family.
Honorary pallbearers will be her church family at Green Valley Baptist Church and the Green Valley Community.
Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to Green Valley Baptist Church, Southside.
Special thanks is extended to Nurse Donna and Staff of 3rd floor stepdown at Riverview Regional Medical Center; Sengar Cancer Center and Staff; Davita Dialysis and Staff; Dr. Harper; Nurse Jennifer Clay and Janie Matlock.
There will be a family-only visitation and graveside service due to COVID-19 concerns. Her grandson, Matt Matlock, will speak at graveside.
