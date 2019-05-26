|
|
Funeral services for Frances McCullars Bearden, 83, of Rainbow City, will be Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. at Collier-Butler Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday. Dr. Roger Beshears will officiate. Burial will be in Old Harmony Cemetery. Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services is directing.
Frances was a caregiver who dedicated her life to taking care of her family and friends. She enjoyed traveling and gospel music. She was a strong willed woman who never met a stranger. Frances had a deep love for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Maurell Bearden; parents, John and Louise McCullars; granddaughter, Louise Alverson; and her three brothers and four sisters.
Frances is survived by her son, Keith (Debbie) Bearden; daughter, Denise Alverson; grandson, Dustin, (Renee) Bearden; granddaughter, Frances (Tyler) Young; great-grandson, Fletcher Bearden; and great-granddaughter, Sadie Grace Young.
Pallbearers will be the grandsons and nephews.
Special thanks to the nurses and staff of Fresenius Dialysis, nurses of Riverview CCU, Dr. H Patel, Dr. Kwan, Dr. Shaw, Dr. Jaiswal, Dr. Just, and Dr. Naryan.
Online condolences may be made at www.collier-butler.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 26, 2019