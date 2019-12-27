|
Funeral service for Frances Moore "Lane" Wilson, 64, will be at noon Saturday, December 28 at the United Christian Church, 2818 Sansom Ave., Gadsden, AL 35904; Apostle Maurice K. Wright, officiating. Interment will follow in Lincoln Hill Cemetery. Ms. Wilson passed away on December 22, 2019, at Riverview Regional Medical Center, Gadsden. Ms. Wilson will arrive at the church two hours prior to her service. Family hour will be from 11:30 a.m. until noon.
She graduated from Gadsden High School in 1973 and matriculated to Jacksonville State University and received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Business Management, and honorary Master's and Doctorate in Divinity from the Missionary Chapel and Seminary School in Tennessee. She was a member of the United Christian Church. She worked for the City of Gadsden, Department of Defense for 17 years, and 13 years with the Department of Human Resources, and later retired.
Survivors include her son, Jamal D. (Erica) Wilson; grandchildren, Javion Wilson, Jaden Wilson, JaShon Wilson, Liliyan G. Wilson, Malachi and Giaus Spurgeon; her sisters, Delois Hendricks, Teresia (Thomas) Hall; brothers, Charles (Emma) Moore, Don (Sandra) Moore; aunts, special loved ones and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Beatrice Moore; siblings, Frank Moore Jr., Larry Moore, Joseph Moore, Ira Knight, Patricia Moore Davenport, Regenia Moore and Sally Moore Daley.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 27, 2019