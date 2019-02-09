|
|
Frances N. Anderson, 92, of Gadsden, passed away Feb. 7, 2019. Funeral Service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at Morgan Funeral Chapel with Harold Cole officiating.
Burial following at Rainbow Memorial Gardens.
Frances retired from Gadsden State Community College where she worked in the registrar's office. She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert A. "AL" Cooley and Hallie Cooley; daughter, Judy Kaye Naylor; brother, Jt "Bud" Cooley.
She is survived by her son, Edward (Sharon) Anderson; sisters, Jean Tigue and Doris Edmonds; grandchildren, Michelle (Steve) Griffith, Caprice Pruitt and Jeannie (David) Howell.
Special thanks to Gadsden Regional Medical Center step down unit and Alacare Hospice.
Pallbearers will be Steve Griffith, Brandon Rose, Steven Griffith, David Howell, Mason Howell and Josh Howell.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, prior to the service.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 9, 2019