Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Altoona Walnut Grove Cemetery
Frances V. Coffelt Obituary
Frances V. Coffelt, 78, passed away October 14, 2019.
A graveside service will be held at noon Friday, October 18, 2019, at Altoona Walnut Grove Cemetery with Bro. Abernathy officiating.
Visitation will be from 10 until 11 a.m. Friday at Morgan Funeral Chapel prior to the service.
Frances was a loving wife, mother and Mammoo. Being a homemaker for most of her life brought her great joy. She was a devoted Christian and enjoyed reading her Bible. Frances loved the beach and spending time with her family. She always looked forward to taking the yearly beach trip they would take together.
Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Dean Coffelt; parents, Curtis and Ida Snead; sister, Dorothy Snead; and brother, Max Snead.
Frances is survived by her children, Belinda (Scott) Russell, Stacy (Ben) White; grandchildren, Hunter Russell, Luke White, Hannah White; brother, Rex (Lydia) Snead; and sister-in-law, Geraldine Snead.
Pallbearers will be Scott Russell, Ben White, Luke White, Jason Russell, Ernie Garnett III and Aryis Terrell.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 18, 2019
