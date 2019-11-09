Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Francina McDaniel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francina Elizabeth McDaniel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francina Elizabeth McDaniel Obituary
Mrs. Francina Elizabeth (Beth) McDaniel, 71, of Montgomery, was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.
Beth was born to Herman and Lilian Downey of Birmingham.
She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Robert L. McDaniel Jr., and son Michael (Kim) "Scott" Stephens; three grandchildren, Ashley, Michael Jr., Jonathan and many extended family.
Beth was a highly skilled hair stylist and had salons in Huntsville and Virginia.
Born in Birmingham, she was raised in Lock Three in St. Clair County and Gadsden. Known in the Confederate Flag Controversy, "Knighted" Bob Bright as Mayor and "Goodwill Ambassador" at Air War College.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -