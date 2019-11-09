|
Mrs. Francina Elizabeth (Beth) McDaniel, 71, of Montgomery, was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.
Beth was born to Herman and Lilian Downey of Birmingham.
She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Robert L. McDaniel Jr., and son Michael (Kim) "Scott" Stephens; three grandchildren, Ashley, Michael Jr., Jonathan and many extended family.
Beth was a highly skilled hair stylist and had salons in Huntsville and Virginia.
Born in Birmingham, she was raised in Lock Three in St. Clair County and Gadsden. Known in the Confederate Flag Controversy, "Knighted" Bob Bright as Mayor and "Goodwill Ambassador" at Air War College.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Nov. 9, 2019