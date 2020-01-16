|
A memorial celebration of the life of Francis May Eachus, 92, will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, January 20, 2020, at Twelfth Street Baptist Church. Miss Eachus, a precious saint of the Lord, went to her home with Jesus on January 11, 2020. She was the fifth child born to the late Fred and Ida (Deal) Eachus on April 14, 1927, in Brighton, Colorado.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Marion Kramer and Helen Bundy; brother, Fred Eachus Jr.; brothers-in-law, Marvin Kramer, Merrill Bundy and Tommy Scott; missionary co-translator and dear friend, Ruth Carlson.
Left to cherish her memories in Cheyenne, Wyoming, are her sister, Margaret Scott; niece, Susan Scott Plamondon; nephews, Stephen (Sarah) Scott, David (Julee) Kramer and Lester (Sue) Bundy; in Aurora, CO, special friend/supporter Ron (Martha) Graham; along with numerous friends and supporters locally and across North and Central America.
Francis May Eachus, an amazing saint of our Lord Jesus Christ, spent her life on the mission fields in Mexico and Guatemala. Baptized at the age of 12, Fran received a B.A. degree in business education from the University of Northern Colorado. From there, the Lord led her to attend Trinity Seminary in Chicago, Illinois, where she learned about the Wycliffe Bible Translators. As a WBT translator, Fran met Ruth Carlson, and the two served in Chiapas, Mexico, two years before being requested to minister in Guatemala to the K'ekchi' Indians. Fran and Ruth lived among the K'ekchi', learned their language, wrote an alphabet for their language, and taught the K'ekchi' to read from primers that they created themselves. Fran and Ruth then translated the New Testament into the K'ekchi' language, followed by translation of the Old Testament. To this day, 100,000 K'ekchi' Bibles have been printed and distributed to the K'ekchi' people, providing them the opportunity to read and cherish the word of God in their heart language.
After 58 years of serving the K'ekchi' of Guatemala, Fran felt it best to return to the United States at the age of 86 due to health issues. She chose to reside at Regency Pointe in Rainbow City near friends who could help support her needs. This location was also in close proximity to missionary comrades who had served in Guatemala with Fran and had retired to the States, including Mike (late) and Kay Owen, Jim and Carol McGriff, and Wendell (late) and Jane Parker – dear comrades who also identified with the struggles Fran faced leaving the home she loved in Guatemala to a "home" that was now strange to her. While at Regency Pointe, Fran found happiness making new friends, receiving visits from her family and friends, and being visited by those in her large missionary network across North and Central America.
Fran continued to work vigorously on K'ekchi' translation work for missionaries still in the fields of Guatemala and Belize until the age of 91 when she lost her eyesight. She even did some K'ekchi' translating for the U.S. Government.
After her return to the United States, Fran was a faithful member of Hopkins Chapel, a mission church of Twelfth Street Baptist Church, and regularly attended the children's mission program at Twelfth Street Baptist. Fran's personal mission story was graciously shared with many churches as well as with the Blind and Low Vision Support Group, which she attended after losing her sight. Fran's story was best explained in her autobiography, A Cup of Good Water.
Fran's last year was quite a challenge for her. Special thanks to Compassionate Comforters for providing exceptional care and friendship during this trying time, especially to caretakers Mary Wyatt, Lisa Naylor, Rosie Bellew and Kasey Usry. Much appreciation also to Encompass Hospice and Dr. Debora Reiland.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Twelfth Street Baptist Church Building Fund or Wycliffe Bible Translators.
Francis May Eachus was a mighty, awesome saint whose tenacious spirit blazed a trail for the K'ekchi' of Guatemala to know Jesus in a deep and meaningful way. She will celebrate in heaven with many who are present due to her love and commitment to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Fran's mark on earth will last throughout eternity; her life was an inspiration to all!
