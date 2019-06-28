Home

Etowah Memorial Chapel
12600 U.S. Highway 431 South
Sardis City, AL 35956
(256) 593-4994
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Etowah Memorial Chapel
12600 U.S. Highway 431 South
Sardis City, AL 35956
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Friendship Baptist Church
Altoona, AL
Interment
Following Services
Butler Cemetery
Rev. Frank Dixon Tucker

Rev. Frank Dixon Tucker Obituary
Rev. Frank Dixon Tucker, age 81, of Attalla, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Riverview Regional Medical Center. His funeral service will be at noon Saturday, June 29 at Friendship Baptist Church, Altoona. He will lie in state from 11 until noon at the church. Interment will follow in Butler Cemetery. Bro. Eddie Simmons, Bro. Joe Wise, Bro. Kenneth Lassiter and Bro. Terry Tibbs will officiate the service.
Pallbearers will be Eric Sitz, Thomas Tucker, Johnny Gilmer, John Cannon, Bill Cannon and Ray Don Varnon.
Honorary pallbearers will be Brent Tucker, David Gilmer, Jerry Gilmer and Wills Creek Association.
Visitation will be from 5 until 8 Friday evening at the funeral home.
He is survived by his children, Frankie (Rev. Rickie) Williams and Michael (Dana) Tucker; grandsons, Cody (Shelly) Tucker and Kyle Tucker; special friend, Judy McClendon; numerous nieces and nephews.
Rev. Tucker was preceded in death by wife, Mary Jo Tucker; parents, John H. and Georgia A. Tucker; brothers, Adrian, Harold and Robert Tucker; sisters, Mildred Walden, Johnnie Gilmer, Sue Varnon, Christine Abbott and Barbara Sitz.
Special thanks to Riverview nurses Heather, Lisa and Dinah Harper, and Bro. Charles Morgan.
Etowah Memorial Chapel directing.
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 28, 2019
