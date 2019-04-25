|
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at Village Chapel Funeral Home in Alabama City, for Frank J. Click, 71, Attalla, who died Tuesday, April 23. Bro. Mitch Gibbs & Bro. Gregg Jacobs will officiate. Burial will follow at Aurora Cemetery. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Frank drove a truck for Sherman Industries until he retired in 2001. He enjoyed going to estate sales and going to listen to bluegrass music every chance he would get. He also loved going to see the deer and feeding them. Frank loved racing and especially dirt track racing, where he had built several different cars over the years. They were all number 2k in honor of his daughter, Kristi, who was his shadow at the racetrack. On Sundays, he would be in church at Miller's Hollow and Sunday Night with his daughter at Maryville. He did not like sitting still and loved being outside.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 26 years, Eva Sue Duffey Click; parents, AJ and Velma Click; brothers, Kenneth and JR Click; and sister, Jean Huff.
Frank is survived by his one and only daughter, Kristi (Rodney) Vaughn; grandchildren, Jacob (Kenzie) Vaughn, Beth McCoy, Jordan Vaughn and Brittany McCoy; wife, Rita Click and her children, Johnny (Kenya) Bennefield, Cassie (Stanley) Horton, Blake (Hannah) Bennefield; brothers, Pete (Brenda) Click and Ernest (Karen) Click; several nieces and nephews; special chosen daughter, Becky D. Grantland; and his two very spoiled furbabies, Cloebug and Roxie, who went everywhere he went.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Maryville FCM Church, Sand Valley.
Pallbearers will be Rodney Vaughn, Randy Huff, David Click, Scott Click, Johnny Bennefield, Blake Bennefield and Stanley Horton.
Honorary pallbearers are Earl Morton, Jerry Barron, Frankie Patton and Mark Talley.
Special thanks to everyone who has said a prayer for us, Kindred Hospice, Andy & Irene Gorecki and Cameron Horsley.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of the service Friday.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 25, 2019