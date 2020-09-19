1/
Frankie Jo (Calvert) Hamilton
Frankie Jo Calvert Hamilton, 87, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020. In accordance with Mrs. Hamilton's wishes, services will be held graveside at Rainbow Memorial Gardens at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, with Tony Clay, minister, officiating. Morgan Funeral Chapel directing.
Mrs. Hamilton was a native and lifelong resident of Gadsden. She was a 1951 graduate of Emma Sansom High School. She was a longtime member of Fairview Road Church of Christ. One of her favorite pastimes was league bowling.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lonnie and Lavada Calvert; brothers, Turner (Slick) and Gerald Calvert; sisters, Mary Cook, Fannie Gentry, and Agnes Hall.
She is survived by her husband of almost 65 years, Taylor Hamilton; daughter, Staci Hamilton; granddaughter, Victoria Winborn; five great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Phyllis Hamilton and Carol (Phil) Petty; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude or the American Cancer Society.
Special thanks to Dr. Castillo and staff; Dr. Perry; Dr. Kaleem; Dr. G. Patel; and Encompass Home Health and Hospice, especially Clay, Sharon, Brittney, Brandon, Jamie, Tonya, Dave, and Tammy.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Rainbow Memorial Gardens
Memories & Condolences
September 18, 2020
A very special lady whom I was blessed to have as an aunt. She was the "baby"& last remaining sibling of Lonnie & Lavada Calvert. Aunt Frankie loved the Lord and spoke frequently of her Christian faith. She is missed here but we anticipate a grand reunion some day Just Inside the Eastern Gate of Heaven.
Stanley Cook
Family
