Frankie Jo Calvert Hamilton, 87, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020. In accordance with Mrs. Hamilton's wishes, services will be held graveside at Rainbow Memorial Gardens at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, with Tony Clay, minister, officiating. Morgan Funeral Chapel directing.
Mrs. Hamilton was a native and lifelong resident of Gadsden. She was a 1951 graduate of Emma Sansom High School. She was a longtime member of Fairview Road Church of Christ. One of her favorite pastimes was league bowling.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lonnie and Lavada Calvert; brothers, Turner (Slick) and Gerald Calvert; sisters, Mary Cook, Fannie Gentry, and Agnes Hall.
She is survived by her husband of almost 65 years, Taylor Hamilton; daughter, Staci Hamilton; granddaughter, Victoria Winborn; five great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Phyllis Hamilton and Carol (Phil) Petty; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude or the American Cancer Society
.
Special thanks to Dr. Castillo and staff; Dr. Perry; Dr. Kaleem; Dr. G. Patel; and Encompass Home Health and Hospice, especially Clay, Sharon, Brittney, Brandon, Jamie, Tonya, Dave, and Tammy.