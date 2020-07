Or Copy this URL to Share

Mrs. Frankie Mae Blount, 76, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

Celebration of life services will be noon Friday at the Whitney Cemetery, Bishop Terry A. Jones officiating. Public Visitation will be 10-11:45 a.m. Friday at the Greater Grace Church Ashville, 977 Formans Drive, Ashville, AL 35953.

Arrangements under the direction of West Gadsden Funeral Home, "Your Bridge Over Troubled Water." 256-549-0004

