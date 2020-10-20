Franklin D. Crawford, 83, of Gadsden, AL, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Collier-Butler Chapel. Rev. Kenneth Windsor officiated. Burial followed at Forrest Cemetery. Collier-Butler Funeral Home directed.

Mr. Crawford was a graduate of Douglas High School. He enjoyed farming, traveling, and spending time with his family. Above everything else, Mr. Crawford loved the Lord. He was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. Frank will be missed by everyone who knew him.

Mr. Crawford was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Coin Crawford; parents, Lester and Bonnie Crawford; brothers, Joseph Crawford and Perry Crawford; and sister, Argyle Crawford Glassco.

Frank is survived by his daughters, Tonya Gilliland (Kenny) Brown, and Anne-Marie (Dwight) Jones; sons, Mark Wright, and Sam (Karen) Wright; brother, Ira Joe Crawford; and a host of beloved grandchildren, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Mark Wright, Sam Wright, Drew Brown, Kyle Brown, Daniel Wright, Samuel Wright, Jonah Lancaster, and Dwight Jones.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 1403 Kyle Ave., Gadsden, AL 35901.

