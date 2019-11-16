|
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Morgan Funeral Chapel for Fred "Gene" Carter, 75, of Ashville, who passed from this life on November 14, 2019. Rev. Bill Davis will officiate.
Gene enjoyed hunting, fishing, music, and gardening.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Anne Carter; and his brother, Jimmy Carter (Martha).
He is survived by his wife, Marcella Carter; son, Craig Carter (Kelly); daughter, Cheryl Carter Hall; and grandchildren, Nathan Hall, Madeline Carter and Ramsey Carter.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. Sunday at Morgan Funeral Chapel.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Nov. 16, 2019