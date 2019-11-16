Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
(256) 538-7834
Resources
More Obituaries for Fred Carter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred "Gene" Carter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fred "Gene" Carter Obituary
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Morgan Funeral Chapel for Fred "Gene" Carter, 75, of Ashville, who passed from this life on November 14, 2019. Rev. Bill Davis will officiate.
Gene enjoyed hunting, fishing, music, and gardening.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Anne Carter; and his brother, Jimmy Carter (Martha).
He is survived by his wife, Marcella Carter; son, Craig Carter (Kelly); daughter, Cheryl Carter Hall; and grandchildren, Nathan Hall, Madeline Carter and Ramsey Carter.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. Sunday at Morgan Funeral Chapel.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -