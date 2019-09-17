Home

Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
256-492-5544
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
View Map
Fred Lamar Blair Obituary
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Crestwood Funeral Home for Fred Lamar Blair, 77, of Gadsden, who passed away on September 15. Rev. Chris Walker and Charles Smith will officiate. Burial will follow at Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home is in charge.
Mr. Blair was a very selfless man who loved his family and gave freely. He would never let his right hand know what his left hand was doing; he left behind stories like brush strokes in the hearts of individuals that together paint a picture of a man larger than life. Mr. Blair was a veteran who proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He worked around cars afterwards, eventually starting Blair Auto Body, a family-operated business that continues to provide for those he loves, in 1972 in his backyard. Mr. Blair was a member of Cross Creek Community Church in Hokes Bluff, AL, whose early beginnings included services in the basement of Blair Auto Body before and during the construction of the church building used now. Mr. Blair was a big Alabama fan and enjoyed watching them win on Saturdays.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Freddie and Lula Mae Blair; and brothers, Bobby and Ricky Blair.
Mr. Blair is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Ellen Blair; sons, Brian (Michelle) Blair, Heath (Dawn) Blair and Phil (Anissa) Blair; daughter, Catherine (Jeffery) Wooden; five grandsons, Trent (Autumn) Blair, Dylan (Katelyn) Blair, Kyle Blair, Wade Blair and Alex Wooden; five granddaughters, Lauren (Nick) Holderfield, Carolyn Blair, Gracie Blair, Allison (Heath) Austin and Ellie Wooden.
Pallbearers will be grandsons, Trent, Kyle, Dylan and Wade; and grandsons-in-law, Heath Austin and Nick Holderfield.
Honorary pallbearer will be grandson, Alex Wooden.
A special thanks to Dan Archer, his caregiver for the past three weeks, and to Jay Beggs with hospice. Both played an important role in Mr. Blair's care. Charles Smith and James Hanks were two very special friends who were a huge part in his care as well. We have been surrounded by loving and caring friends and family; thank you to all of you for your thoughts, prayers and care for us. Your support made his passing much easier.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cross Creek Community Church building fund.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday, September 20 at Crestwood Funeral Home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sept. 17, 2019
