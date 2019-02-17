|
Mr. Fred "Pete" Tolbert, 92, of Gadsden, passed away Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Collier-Butler Chapel with Rev. L. Dale Butler officiating. Burial will follow in Rainbow Memorial Gardens with military honors.
Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge.
Mr. Tolbert had served in four branches of the military and was a veteran of World War II. He volunteered at the Love Center and was preceded in death by his parents and two siblings.
Survivors include his wife, Billie Tolbert; children, Robert (Jill) Tolbert and Paula Humphries; seven grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the hour of service Monday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.collier-butler.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 17, 2019