Mr. Fred "Pete" Tolbert

Mr. Fred "Pete" Tolbert Obituary
Mr. Fred "Pete" Tolbert, 92, of Gadsden, passed away Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Collier-Butler Chapel with Rev. L. Dale Butler officiating. Burial will follow in Rainbow Memorial Gardens with military honors.
Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge.
Mr. Tolbert had served in four branches of the military and was a veteran of World War II. He volunteered at the Love Center and was preceded in death by his parents and two siblings.
Survivors include his wife, Billie Tolbert; children, Robert (Jill) Tolbert and Paula Humphries; seven grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the hour of service Monday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.collier-butler.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 17, 2019
