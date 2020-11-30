1/
Fred William Shankles
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fred William Shankles
Collinsville - Mr. Fred William Shankles age 85 of Collinsville passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Collinsville Baptist Church with burial to follow in the Collinsville Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00PM to 2:00PM at the church on Tuesday.
Arrangements entrusted to W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel
**SURVIVORS**
Husband:
Carolyn Blackwell Shankles
Daughter:
Susan Hollingsworth
Sons:
Steve (Teresa) Shankles
Scot (Angie) Shankles
Grandchildren:
Bradley (Ashleigh) Shankles
Jessica Shankles
Jacob (Lydia) Petty
Lanie (Chris) Hollifield
Annabell Shankles
Sam Shankles
Great-Grandchildren:
Emily
Ella
Marlee
A host of nieces, nephews, and cousins
**Mr. Shankles was preceded in death by his parents: Wallace & Mae Shankles; brothers: Olis Shankles and Milford Shankles; and sisters: Louise Gray and Lois Brown**

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
W.T Wilson Funeral Chapel - Rainsville
2226 Main St. Shiloh
Rainsville, AL 35986
256-638-2700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by W.T Wilson Funeral Chapel - Rainsville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved