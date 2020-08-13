Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. at Crestwood Funeral Home for Ms. Fredda Young, 83, of Gadsden, who passed away on August 10, 2020. Burial will be at Forrest Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home is in charge.
Ms. Young is survived by her two sons, Herb Watson and Lynn (Tammie) Watson; grandchildren, Holly (Sylvester) Miniea, Donald Watson, Brandon Watson and Chris Watson; great-grandchildren, Sylvester and Gabriella Miniea; her sisters, Gerri Nell Glenn, Sandra Watson and Phyllis Beason; and her brother, Freddy Young.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to your favorite charity
.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of service Friday at Crestwood Funeral Home.