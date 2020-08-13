1/
Fredda Young
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fredda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. at Crestwood Funeral Home for Ms. Fredda Young, 83, of Gadsden, who passed away on August 10, 2020. Burial will be at Forrest Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home is in charge.
Ms. Young is survived by her two sons, Herb Watson and Lynn (Tammie) Watson; grandchildren, Holly (Sylvester) Miniea, Donald Watson, Brandon Watson and Chris Watson; great-grandchildren, Sylvester and Gabriella Miniea; her sisters, Gerri Nell Glenn, Sandra Watson and Phyllis Beason; and her brother, Freddy Young.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to your favorite charity.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of service Friday at Crestwood Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
256-492-5544
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved