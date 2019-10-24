|
Freddie Louis Bearden, 77, went to his Heavenly home and his Lord Jesus peacefully from his earthly home with his family on October 22, 2019. He will be lovingly remembered by June, his wife of 57 years; and his children, Annette Hough (Bill), David Bearden and Jana Lawson (Brad). He will also be lovingly remembered by his grandchildren, Gabriella Boschetti, Brianna Boschetti (Brent Butterworth), McKeela Conner, Kyle Lawson, John Connor Lawson; and great-granddaughter, Adelaide Butterworth. The deceased also leaves behind beloved nieces and nephews. Greeting cards and phone calls from Mary, Joy and Ray brightened many days for Freddie.
Freddie graduated from and played football for Etowah High School. He was a lifelong fan of the Blue Devils and Alabama Crimson Tide football. For many years he enjoyed being the announcer of the wrestling matches in Boaz, and was inducted into their Hall of Fame. He proudly served in the U.S. Army 2nd Division at Fort Benning.
As a successful professional salesman and dealer with the Saladmaster Cookware Company for 35 years, and as a successful agent of Mutual of Omaha Insurance Company, Freddie earned the elite General status. At Mutual of Omaha, he was honored by being a charter member of the Million Dollar Roundtable. He was a successful agent and staff manager of National Life of Tennessee Insurance Company, earning many awards. From all three companies, Freddie earned many complimentary trips, with Hong Kong being the highlight of our travels.
Freddie was predeceased by his parents, Reverend Louie and Mrs. Emily Bearden; his sister, Frances E. Stanfield; and his brothers, Ronnie, Glenn and Troy Bearden.
We are especially grateful to caregivers Rita Jones, Shona Easley, the Alacare/Encompass Hospice office and staff Beth Goll, Kayla Howington, Jenna Francey, Jinell Meek, and Chaplain Fred Dixon-Whitt, who ministered to our family in an amazing way during this difficult season of our lives. Our family extends heartfelt appreciation to Carl and Kay Hendrix, Ann Harper, Pastor Keith Frix and our Life Church family who showed us the love of Jesus.
A celebration of his life will be held at noon Saturday, October 26 at Morgan Funeral Chapel, with Pastor Keith Frix officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Hopewell Cemetery at Hopewell Baptist Church. The family requests no flowers.
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory directing.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 24, 2019