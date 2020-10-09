1/
Fredrick Lamar Brown
Celebration of Life for Fredrick Lamar Brown will be 11 a.m. Saturday at the Etowah Chapel of Adams-Buggs Funeral Service, with interment following at Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday.
Those left to cherish his memories are his children, Keontay Prestwood, Fredrick Prestwood, both of Flint, MI, Kentay Prestwood, Birmingham, AL; daughters, Jalania Brown, Shaquita Brown, both of Gadsden, AL, Deondra Chew, Flint, MI; numerous grandchildren; sister, Lana Brown, Rainbow City, AL; three brothers, Ricardo Jones, Rainbow City, AL, Llewllyn Jones and Edmond Jones, both of Flint, MI; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, close friends and neighbors.
Signature Service by Adams-Buggs Funeral Service, "Competent Service You Have Come To Know And Trust." www.adams-buggs.com

Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
OCT
10
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Etowah Chapel of Adams-Buggs Funeral Service
Funeral services provided by
Adams-Buggs Funeral Service
401 North 9th Street
Gadsden, AL 35901
(256) 546-0432
