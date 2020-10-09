Celebration of Life for Fredrick Lamar Brown will be 11 a.m. Saturday at the Etowah Chapel of Adams-Buggs Funeral Service, with interment following at Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday.
Those left to cherish his memories are his children, Keontay Prestwood, Fredrick Prestwood, both of Flint, MI, Kentay Prestwood, Birmingham, AL; daughters, Jalania Brown, Shaquita Brown, both of Gadsden, AL, Deondra Chew, Flint, MI; numerous grandchildren; sister, Lana Brown, Rainbow City, AL; three brothers, Ricardo Jones, Rainbow City, AL, Llewllyn Jones and Edmond Jones, both of Flint, MI; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, close friends and neighbors.
