Fulton Dobson
Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Crestwood Cemetery for Mr. Fulton Dobson, 86, of Scottsboro, formerly Gadsden, who passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Rev. David Cofield will officiate. Crestwood Funeral Home is in charge. All friends and family are welcome.
Mr. Dobson loved to quail hunt and was an excellent Bible teacher. He worked for the federal government for 37 years and served as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne. He was very gentle and kind, and was a rock to his family and to many others who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Judith Lee Dobson.
Mr. Dobson is survived by his son, Michael J. Dobson, and his wife, Jennie Poovey Dobson; his daughter, Rebecca Dobson Marable, and her husband, Gene Marable Jr.; grandchildren, Jamie (P.J.) Holley, Anna (Dane) Moore, James Mason Rule and Garrett Randall Rule (Molli); and great-grandchildren, Chloe Elaine Rule, Peyton James Rule, Erik Mason Rule, Austin Garrett Rule, Grayson Eli Clough, Kohen Rhett Rule, Jude Coleman Rule, Catherine Moore, and Julia Moore, Cole Holley, Anna Reed Holley, and Grant Holley.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association at 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28201.
The family would like to issue a special thanks to Heartlite Hospice and their precious caregivers; to Mason and Garrett Rule for all of their loving care; and to Sharlene Love and Roger Champine for their wonderful friendship they shared with Mr. Dobson.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Crestwood Cemetery
