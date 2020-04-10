Home

Gail Nunn, 76, of Jacksonville, passed away on April 6, 2020.
Gail was a 1961 graduate of Gadsden High School. After many years as a homemaker, she worked as head cashier at Food World Groceries, where so many knew her by her soft-spoken voice, smile and kind spirit.
Gail was preceded in death by her mother, Nell Nesbitt.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Shane (Wanda) Nunn, Tony (Robin) Nunn; brother, Lloyd (Diane) Matthews; stepbrother, Edward Nesbitt; stepsisters, Glenda Huffstetler and Gwen Blackwell; half-sisters, Kim Whorton and Sharon Matthews.
She leaves behind her grandchildren, Summer (Brad) Stiles, Tyler (Tiffany) Nunn, Jessica, Samantha and Parker Nunn; great-grandchildren, Lyla and Judah Stiles, Madison, Jamieson and Addison Nunn and Wesley Colvin and Luca Nunn. She truly loved and adored these grandchildren.
Gail was a wonderful cook, sharing many meals with her neighbors. She enjoyed working in her flowers and giving flowers to friends. She had a great sense of humor and was a loving Christian lady.
There will be no visitation due to COVID-19. A memorial service will be held later.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 10, 2020
