|
|
Gail Reed Maddock, 79, of Gadsden, was ushered into the presence of God by Angels on January 22, 2020, after an extended illness.
Gail is now completely healed and joins her husband, Richard Maddock; daughter, Terri Maddock; parents, Cue W. Reed, Opal I. Reed; brother, Dale Reed; son-in-law, Ron Cordell; and grandson, Blaine Cordell, in Heaven.
Gail is survived by her two daughters, Tammi Maddock Collins (David) and Tracci Maddock Cordell; the joys of her life, grandchildren Kelsi Cordell, Ashleigh Collins and Christopher Collins; her brother, Ronnie Reed; and nephew, Scott Reed.
She was a 1959 graduate of Emma Sansom High School. She was a member of New Beginning Community Church. Gail fought for what she believed to be right. She led a march on the local school board on behalf of an elementary school that was being neglected. She was instrumental in assuring that each and every student had a safe and healthy learning environment. She was the recipient of the National PTA Life Achievement Award; this honor is given in every community to an outstanding and faithful servant/volunteer. Gail was that individual for many years for all the students of the City of Gadsden. She was a past member of the Beautification Board, River Boat Design Review Board and the Planning Commission. She worked at Alabama Power Company until she decided to become a full-time mother. She always considered being a mother her most important role. She spent countless hours keeping the basketball scorebooks for Disque Middle, Gadsden High and Gadsden State Community College. She always prided herself on being able to keep the books, all while coaching and refereeing at the same time. Gail was heavily involved in politics and was instrumental in shaping the political landscape for all the citizens of Etowah County and Alabama.
Pallbearers will be Steve Carroll, Kyle Chambers, Christopher Collins, Alan Cosby, Todd Entrekin and Ray Grigsby.
The family would like to send a special thanks to all the friends and family who have supported them during this time, especially special caregivers Christi Farley, Elaine Clement and Karla Bellew, as well as Kindred Hospice.
The family will receive friends for visitation from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday, January 25 at Collier-Butler Funeral Home, with funeral services to follow. Burial will be at Forrest Cemetery immediately following the service. Rev. Gary Ashley and Rev. Bobby Morgan will officiate. Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services will direct.
In lieu of flowers, donations to New Beginning Community Church (907 Third Ave. N., Gadsden, AL) will be accepted.
Online condolences may be made at www.collier-butler.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 24, 2020