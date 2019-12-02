|
Funeral service for Mrs. Gail Robbins Gray, 81, of Glencoe, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Glencoe Hokes Bluff Funeral Home with Bill Drummond officiating the service.
Burial will follow the service at Crestwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Gray passed away on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Sylvia Robbins, and her husband, Charlie Gray.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Darlene Stephens (Greg), Amy Buckelew (Brad), Clint Gray (Vada); her step-children, Rod Gray (Donna), Pam Smith, Teresa Russell (Tim), Bryan Gray (Dana); her grandchildren, Daniel Kilgore, Cary Kilgore, Allen Kilgore, Ben Buckelew; her step-grandchildren, Stephanie Arnold, Blake Gray, Cory and Kyle Smith, Matthew Gray, Selena Smith; her great-grandchildren, Aubrey Gray, Landon, Bayleigh and Natalie Kilgore, Brylee and Brooks Kilgore, Wesley and Christian Kilgore and Reese Buckelew; numerous step-great-grandchildren; her sister, Kay Amos; her niece, Cheryl Stith (Chuck); and her nephews, Sonny Paul (Sharon), Robby Paul (Joeleane).
Mrs. Gray lived in East Gadsden and graduated from Gadsden High School in 1955. She attended Jacksonville State University. She worked as a legal secretary for many years, which led her to the job she loved as a Juvenile Probation officer. She worked as a Juvenile Probation Officer until she was 77 years old. She attended Shady Grove Methodist Church, where she played the piano for many years.
Pallbearers will be Daniel, Cary and Allen Kilgore, Ben Buckelew, Chuck Stith and Sonny Paul.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 2, 2019