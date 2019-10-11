Home

Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
(256) 492-5550
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Gary Dale Faulkner Obituary
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Glencoe Hokes Bluff Chapel for Gary "Peck" Dale Faulkner, 51, of Wellington, who passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. The Rev. Robby Joplin will officiate. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home and Cemetery is in charge of services.
Gary worked construction most of his life. He was of the Baptist Faith. He loved craft and wood working, such as building bird houses.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Tony Faulkner; father, John Wesley Faulkner.
He is survived by his mother, Oma Faulkner Heinzel; step father, James Heinzel; sisters, Lisa (John) Donnolly and Shirley headricks; brothers, Buddy (Wendy) Faulkner, Danny (Casey) Faulkner and Wesley (Stephanie) Faulkner and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Emery Faulkner, Michael Hicks, Michael Pease, Tony Tousey, Dustin Tousey and Michael Maxwell.
The family will receive friends 1-2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.ghbfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 11, 2019
