Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
256-492-5544
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Crestwood Cemetery
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
1:00 PM
Crestwood Cemetery
Gary Frank Parker


1948 - 2020
Gary Frank Parker Obituary
Gary Frank Parker, loving husband, father and PawPaw, who was born July 28, 1948, passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020.
Funeral services for Mr. Parker will be on Monday at 1 p.m. at Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home is in charge.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Linda Parker; children, Lamar Parker, Mickey Parker and Brandi Parker; four grandchildren, Daylon Scott, Dylan Scott, Brasher Parker and Finleigh Parker; nephew, Brett Parker (Marisa); and niece, Courtney Parker; along with many family and friends.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, James and Shirley Parker and two brothers, Eric and Bryan Parker.
Gary was a very proud Marine and veteran of the Vietnam War. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Visitation will be at noon until the time of service.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 12, 2020
