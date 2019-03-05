|
|
Celebration of life service will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Williams Southside Funeral Home for Gary Franklin Haynes, age 62, of Jacksonville, who died Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Richard Robertson will officiate. Williams Southside is in charge of the arrangements.
Mr. Haynes retired from the Anniston Army Depot, where he worked for 35 years.
Mr. Haynes was preceded in death by his father, Billy Haynes; mother Mary F. Haynes; and son, Jeff Haynes.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Kitchens Haynes; son, Michael (Joy) Haynes, of Mississippi; daughters, Michelle Haynes (Nick) Duckett, Misty Haynes; stepsons, Freddie (Ginger) Kitchens, Jason (Quanah) Kitchens; grandchildren, Londyn Duckett, Liam Duckett, Elliana Haynes, Van Haynes; step-grandchildren, Hayley Kitchens, Emery Kitchens, Kenleigh Kitchens, Bennett Kitchens, Camden Kitchens; and special pet, Jake.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .
Special thanks to Michael Gladden, Jacksonville Police Department, Calhoun County investigator and coroner.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until time of service Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Williams Southside Funeral Home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 5, 2019