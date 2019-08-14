|
Mr. Gary Hoyt Cothran passed away August 12, 2019.
Mr. Cothran was a graduate of Etowah High School, Troy State University and Lloyd Nolen School of Medical Technology.
Gary worked at various locations as a Medical Technologist but spent the majority of his career with Riverview Regional Medical Center. He was the Administrative Lab Director for Riverview Regional Medical Center for a number of years and then worked as the Corporate Lab Manager for Health Management Associates (a hospital chain and former owner of Riverview Regional Medical Center). Gary was of the Christian faith and had been affiliated with both the Assembly of God and Church of God.
Mr. Cothran was preceded in death by his parents, Hoyt and Fannie Cothran.
He leaves behind wife, Jo Cothran; sister, Martha Brackett; brother, Kenneth Cothran (Sherry); nieces, Candace Cothran (Jennifer Scanlin), Rachel Hunter and Rebecca Brackett; nephews, Jeremy Cothran (Melissa) and Philip Haynes.
A celebration of his life will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 14 at Morgan Funeral Chapel. Rev. Earl Mitchell and Rev. Bobby Bryant officiating.
The family will receive friends for visitation from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday prior to the service in the chapel. Graveside service and interment to be held at 9 a.m. Thursday at Oak Hill Cemetery.
The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Keith Elliott, Paul Gore, Huel Halliburton, Marcus Hatter, Robert Hatter and Eddie Porter.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to online at stjude.org or by phone at 800-805-5856.
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory directing.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 14, 2019