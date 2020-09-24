Gary Joe Long 60, of Weaver, passed away September 22, 2020. Funeral Service will be at 12 p.m. Friday, September 25, 2020, at Morgan Funeral Chapel with Rev. Wayne Sams officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.

Gary was born April 1960 to Virginia and T.J. Long, one of nine children.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and raising game fowl. He was a great father to his three sons, who he enjoyed spending time with.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia Long; father, TJ Long; brothers, Bruce Long and Jimmy Long; sister, Francis Long.

Gary is survived by his sons, Joseph (Jessica) Long, Jeremy Long and Justin Long; grandchildren, JT and Madison Christopher, Heaven Rush and Braden Sharp; and great-grandson, Gunner King.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store