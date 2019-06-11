Home

POWERED BY

Services
Martin Funeral Home - CLANTON
1300 4TH AVENUE N
Clanton, AL 35046
(205) 755-3550
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Thorsby First Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Moon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Lynn Moon

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gary Lynn Moon Obituary
Gary Lynn Moon, 58, of Thorsby, died Friday, June 7, 2019 at Shelby Baptist Medical Center, Alabaster.
He was born on Thursday, Dec. 8, 1960, in Attalla, son of the late Robert Moon and the late Marie Conner.
He was an accountant.
Surviving are wife, April Moon, of Thorsby; daughter, Chelsea Moon, of Thorsby; son, Chandler Moon, of Thorsby; special nrothers, Danny Conner, Jerry Don Mabrey; and a host of other family and dear friends.
Services will be held Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Thorsby First Baptist Church, with Bro. Jeff Herron officiating.
Interment will follow in Thorsby Memorial Cemetery.
The family received friends Monday night.
Martin Funeral Home directing.
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Martin Funeral Home - CLANTON
Download Now