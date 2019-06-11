|
|
Gary Lynn Moon, 58, of Thorsby, died Friday, June 7, 2019 at Shelby Baptist Medical Center, Alabaster.
He was born on Thursday, Dec. 8, 1960, in Attalla, son of the late Robert Moon and the late Marie Conner.
He was an accountant.
Surviving are wife, April Moon, of Thorsby; daughter, Chelsea Moon, of Thorsby; son, Chandler Moon, of Thorsby; special nrothers, Danny Conner, Jerry Don Mabrey; and a host of other family and dear friends.
Services will be held Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Thorsby First Baptist Church, with Bro. Jeff Herron officiating.
Interment will follow in Thorsby Memorial Cemetery.
The family received friends Monday night.
Martin Funeral Home directing.
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 11, 2019