Gary Stephen Vincent, born on May 17, 1960, went to be with our Lord on November 14, 2019, due to going into sudden cardiac arrest. Although his life on this earth was only 59 years, Gary Vincent lived and loved well.
Gary was the oldest of five children born to Lt. Col. Maurice "Vince" Vincent and Shirley Sparks Vincent. Gary was born in Panama City, Florida, and lived in Germany when young. Gary and his siblings grew up in the Ft. Rucker and Enterprise area, as his father served three tours in Vietnam.
Gary excelled in school. He was on the debate team, math team and trivia bowl team. He graduated as a 1978 Valedictorian of Enterprise High School. He was a talented musician. He played trumpet in the high school band, played piano, and sang in St. Luke's youth and adult choirs.
Gary loved Auburn. Gary graduated with a computer engineering degree from Auburn. Gary's love for Auburn was evidenced by the Auburn shirts, MANY Auburn shirts, vests, coats, hats, etc. that Gary wore on a daily basis. One of his favorite things to do was talk about Auburn sports with his son Stephen. Gary exemplified Auburn's creed. http://www.auburn.edu/main/welcome/creed.php
Gary was a bright man who was devoted to his job. He worked at Southern Company Services for 35 years. Southern Company was his only job after college. He put in long hours when necessary to keep his projects going, especially at the beginning of the month. He rarely missed work and was always dependable.
Gary retired two years ago and, to many friends' and family's surprise, he adjusted extremely well to retirement. Gary and one of his best friends played golf on Tuesdays and Thursdays. He bought a boat and was a great Captain. Gary enjoyed fishing, especially with his grandchildren. Gary and Jill adopted a shelter dog and Gary spoiled her.
Gary deeply loved his wife, Jill. Jill and Gary dated throughout high school. They were debate partners, in the band, in the youth program, and youth choir at St. Luke. Gary and Jill attended college in separate locations, and they endured her law school days. In December 1981, Gary graduated from Auburn, Jill graduated from law school at Alabama, and they married the week before Christmas. Both found jobs in Birmingham, and after a brief stint in apartment living, they bought a house in Pleasant Grove and raised their children there. Gary continued to be loving and devoted for the duration of their 37 years of marriage.
But Gary Vincent's true calling was as a parent and as a grandparent. As the oldest of five, he came with an extraordinary amount of child care experience! He was a natural with children. He knew how to nurture, lead, mold, and give of himself and his time. He sat through long dancing recitals, dance team performances, and many football and basketball games to watch Beth cheer. He drove all over the country to watch Stephen's travel soccer team.
He was a wonderful grandfather. He loved to talk about his kids, but he REALLY loved to talk about his grandkids – James, Sage, Ava Ray, Ivy and Shepherd were the light of his life! Gary spent every moment he could with them and they absolutely adored him.
Gary Vincent served his church and his God. Gary grew up at St. Luke UMC in Enterprise, Alabama, and was an active participant as a child and youth. He and Jill joined Pleasant Grove United Methodist in 1983 and served there faithfully. Gary was on just about every committee in the church at one time or another: he faithfully taught the J.P. Simmons Sunday School Class for about 20 years, sang in the choir, sang with the Praise Team and more recently played the organ for the church. He loved taking organ lessons from Ms. Idabelle Gay. Despite a move, Gary and Jill continued to drive 70 miles, one way, to Pleasant Grove to participate in the church they loved. In addition, Gary had been a member of the Alabama Civic Chorale and had performed "The Messiah" for 20 years.
Gary Stephen Vincent lived a faithful life – a life devoted to his wife, his children, his grandchildren, his family and friends, and his God.
Matthew 25:23 says, "His lord said unto him, Well done, good and faithful servant; thou hast been faithful over a few things. I will set thee over many things; enter thou into the joy of the Lord."
Gary was preceded in death by his father, Retired Lt. Col. Maurice R. Vincent, and mother, Shirley S. Vincent; father-in-law, W. Ray Lolley, and mother-in-law, Eugenia L. Lolley; and his brother, John Thomas Vincent.
Gary is survived by his wife of 37 years, Jill Lolley Vincent; daughter, Beth Vincent Kelley (Jacob); and son, Stephen Andrew Vincent (Rachel). In addition, Gary is survived by his siblings, Carol McMichael (Timothy), retired MSgt Andrew M. Vincent (Kristina), Christopher T. Vincent (Cristine), FL; and sister-in-law, Ann C. Vincent. Gary adored his grandchildren, James Foster Kelley, Sage Olivia Vincent, Ava Ray Kelley, Ivy Lauren Vincent and Shepherd Andrew Vincent. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Jane Lolley Daw (Jerry); nieces and nephews, Jenny Ellison (Daniel), Kathryn White (Kris), Susan Vincent, Julie Willey (Grant), Tyler Vincent (Kristen), Karen Albrecht (Louis), Linda Vincent, and Joshua McMichael. Gary loved his great-nieces and -nephews, Eli and Sam Ellison and Natalie White.
Gary was loved by and will be dearly missed by his family, extended family, church family, co-workers and friends, based on over 250 attending his Celebration Service on November 16, 2019.
Gary will be interred at Meadowlawn Cemetery in Enterprise, AL, at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019. A short service will be held with Rev. Bruce Spivey presiding. All friends and relatives are invited.
The family requests in lieu of flowers that any memorials be made to Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, 452 Ninth Ave., Pleasant Grove, AL 35127.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Nov. 22, 2019