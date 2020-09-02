Gary Wayne Boggs, 65, of Gadsden, passed away on August 30, 2020. The family will have visitation only from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Crestwood Funeral Home.

He was formerly employed by Job Corps, Gulf States Steel for 17 years, and served in the U.S. Army.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William (Bill) and LaVern Boggs; brother, Emory Boggs; sister, LaRhetha Boggs; niece Ava Wisner.

Gary is survived by his sons, Jeremy Boggs, Justin Boggs and his wife, Shannon; grandchildren, Morgan, Janie and Jake Boggs; niece, Quanah Kitchens; and aunt, Mava Boggs.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Fisher House Foundation.

