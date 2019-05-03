|
|
Mr. Gary Wayne Vaughn, 72, of Attalla, passed from this earthly life to join his Lord in Heaven on May 1, 2019.
The family will receive friends for visitation at Morgan Funeral Chapel from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday. Funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Graveside service to follow at Pineview Church Cemetery. Brother Jimmy Bailey and Brother Tim Smith officiating. Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory directing.
Mr. Vaughn attended Reed Memorial Baptist Church and served in the Army National Guard for six years. Gary had a deep and thorough appreciation for all genres of music. A guitar player himself, he recognized the many talents of other performers and their craft and saw how the presence of music could enrich everyday life. Gary also loved to be out and about, cruising to yard sales and trade days, adding to his collections and finding new hobbies.
Those preceding him in death include his father, Carl Daniel Vaughn and brother, Johnny Lynn Vaughn.
He leaves behind, mother, Frances Vaughn; son, Conrad Vaughn (Carolyn); daughter, Heather Caisse (Chris); sister, Kathy Vickery (Thomas) and a host of extended family and friends.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Many thanks are extended to the friends and family who visited and offered prayers and comfort during this difficult time. Thanks also to the nurses, doctors and staff (including Ms. Charity) of Amedisys Hospice for your compassionate care and guidance.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 3, 2019