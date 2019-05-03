Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
(256) 538-7834
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, May 5, 2019
4:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Vaughn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Wayne Vaughn

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gary Wayne Vaughn Obituary
Mr. Gary Wayne Vaughn, 72, of Attalla, passed from this earthly life to join his Lord in Heaven on May 1, 2019.
The family will receive friends for visitation at Morgan Funeral Chapel from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday. Funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Graveside service to follow at Pineview Church Cemetery. Brother Jimmy Bailey and Brother Tim Smith officiating. Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory directing.
Mr. Vaughn attended Reed Memorial Baptist Church and served in the Army National Guard for six years. Gary had a deep and thorough appreciation for all genres of music. A guitar player himself, he recognized the many talents of other performers and their craft and saw how the presence of music could enrich everyday life. Gary also loved to be out and about, cruising to yard sales and trade days, adding to his collections and finding new hobbies.
Those preceding him in death include his father, Carl Daniel Vaughn and brother, Johnny Lynn Vaughn.
He leaves behind, mother, Frances Vaughn; son, Conrad Vaughn (Carolyn); daughter, Heather Caisse (Chris); sister, Kathy Vickery (Thomas) and a host of extended family and friends.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Many thanks are extended to the friends and family who visited and offered prayers and comfort during this difficult time. Thanks also to the nurses, doctors and staff (including Ms. Charity) of Amedisys Hospice for your compassionate care and guidance.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now