Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Collier-Butler Funeral Home for Gary "Wayne" Whorton Sr., 80, of Rainbow City, who passed away Sunday, August 18. Pastor Keith Frix will officiate. Burial will be at Old Harmony Cemetery in Rainbow City. Collier-Butler Funeral Home will direct services.
Wayne attended Southside High School. He loved collecting and working on his old cars. He was an avid Alabama football fan who enjoyed NASCAR and dirt track racing, as well as working in his garden. He especially loved his dogs, Clyde and Sassy. Wayne was part owner and operator of Bedwell Whorton Excavation for over 40 years. He was a veteran, having served in the Navy.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Barbara Brannon Whorton; parents, Clarence E. and Gladys A. Whorton; brother, Donnie Whorton; and grandson, Shada Armstrong.
He is survived by his children, Gary (Kim) Whorton, Renee (Benny) Armstrong and Stephen (Lenesha) Whorton; grandchildren, Trey, Benjamin (Melissa), Hannah and Caleb Whorton, Luke Womack, Zack Armstrong, Scott Armstrong (Amanda Elliott), Stephenie (Bobby) Sholar; great-grandchildren, Tanner Kilgro, Kade Sholar, Reagan Armstrong, Alyssa and Jordan Elliott; sisters-in-law, Peggy Teems, Elaine Brannon and A'Lece (Ronnie) Hood; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pallbearers will be the grandsons, Trey Whorton, Luke Womack, Caleb Whorton, Benjamin Whorton, Scott Armstrong, Zack Armstrong, Bobby Sholar, Tanner Kilgro and Kade Sholar.
The family would like to give a special thanks to ProHealth Home Health and Hospice, Clay, Susan, Jason, Mandy, Vickie and Amy.
Visitation will be from 11:30 p.m. until the hour of service Sunday.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.collier-butler.com for the Whorton family.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 22, 2019