Home

POWERED BY

Services
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
11:30 AM - 3:00 PM
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
3:00 PM
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Whorton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary "Wayne" Whorton Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary "Wayne" Whorton Sr. Obituary
Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Collier-Butler Funeral Home for Gary "Wayne" Whorton Sr., 80, of Rainbow City, who passed away Sunday, August 18. Pastor Keith Frix will officiate. Burial will be at Old Harmony Cemetery in Rainbow City. Collier-Butler Funeral Home will direct services.
Wayne attended Southside High School. He loved collecting and working on his old cars. He was an avid Alabama football fan who enjoyed NASCAR and dirt track racing, as well as working in his garden. He especially loved his dogs, Clyde and Sassy. Wayne was part owner and operator of Bedwell Whorton Excavation for over 40 years. He was a veteran, having served in the Navy.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Barbara Brannon Whorton; parents, Clarence E. and Gladys A. Whorton; brother, Donnie Whorton; and grandson, Shada Armstrong.
He is survived by his children, Gary (Kim) Whorton, Renee (Benny) Armstrong and Stephen (Lenesha) Whorton; grandchildren, Trey, Benjamin (Melissa), Hannah and Caleb Whorton, Luke Womack, Zack Armstrong, Scott Armstrong (Amanda Elliott), Stephenie (Bobby) Sholar; great-grandchildren, Tanner Kilgro, Kade Sholar, Reagan Armstrong, Alyssa and Jordan Elliott; sisters-in-law, Peggy Teems, Elaine Brannon and A'Lece (Ronnie) Hood; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pallbearers will be the grandsons, Trey Whorton, Luke Womack, Caleb Whorton, Benjamin Whorton, Scott Armstrong, Zack Armstrong, Bobby Sholar, Tanner Kilgro and Kade Sholar.
The family would like to give a special thanks to ProHealth Home Health and Hospice, Clay, Susan, Jason, Mandy, Vickie and Amy.
Visitation will be from 11:30 p.m. until the hour of service Sunday.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.collier-butler.com for the Whorton family.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Collier-Butler Funeral Home
Download Now