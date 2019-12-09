Home

More Obituaries for Gayle Corum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gayle Elizabeth Corum

Gayle Elizabeth Corum Obituary
It is with great sadness that the family of Gayle Elizabeth Corum announces her passing after a prolonged illness, on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at the age of 70 years.
Gayle will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 50 years, Terry, and her two sons, Daniel and Damion. Gayle will also be fondly remembered by her sister, Cindy O'Neill, and her step-sister, Shand Wentworth.
Gayle was predeceased by her sister, Judith Kay, and her brother, David Prescott.
Her ashes will be laid to rest on the family's property in Gallant, Alabama.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 9, 2019
