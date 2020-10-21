Gaylon Dee Cornelius

Graveside services will be 11 am Friday, at Crestwood Cemetery, for Mr. Gaylon Dee Cornelius, age 60, of Bremen Georgia formerly Gadsden who died Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Pastor Marc Limbaugh will officiate . The family request all families stay together as a unit and please practice social distancing. Crestwood Funeral home announcing.

He is preceded in death by parents Dee and Lillian Cornelius, of Gadsden, and brother Austin Cornelius Machen. He is survived by his wife Page Stracener Cornelius, two sons Blake and Brent Cornelius, grandson Brayden Cornelius, sister Patricia(Jacky) Brewer, three brothers Don(Judy) Cornelius, Rickey(Sharon) Cornelius, Keith (Betty) Cornelius and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family request all friends meet graveside with masks and social distancing being a top priority.



