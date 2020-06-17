Gaynell Lemons
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Bethlehem F.C.M. Church, Walnut Grove, for Gaynell Lemons of Zephyrhills, Florida, formerly of Walnut Grove. Burial will be in Bethlehem F.C.M. Cemetery. Brother Ray "Red" Rowan officiating. Morgan Funeral Chapel and Crematory directing. The family will be having a private family visitation.
Mrs. Lemons worked at Goldkist Poultry in Boaz for many years and was retired from Publix Grocery Store. She enjoyed reading, gardening and watching TV. She loved watching cooking shows and reading recipes. She graduated from Walnut Grove High School in 1960.
She was preceded in death by her father, F.F. Green; mother, Imogene Green; daughter, Vickey Ann Mercer; sister, Myrtle Butler; brother, Archie Green; brother, Billy Green; sister, Bessie Moore; brother, John Wesley Green; nephew, Kerry Gene Mizell; niece, Mary Ann Helms; and brother-in-law, W.C. Dixon.
She is survived by her husband, Mickey Gerald Lemons; son, Mickey Jerrold Lemons; son-in-law, Jeffrey Mercer; grandkids, Jake Mercer, Jamie Mercer Metcalf, Mikalah Lemons; siblings, Annie Dixon, Gerald (Joan) Green and Jo Garnett; nieces and nephews, Randall Green, Kevin (Tonya) Green, Travis (Lynn) Mizell, Hannah Mizell, Melissa (Jason) Amos, Scott Dixon, Michael (Carrie) Dixon, Adam Green, Dude Garnett, Evan Garnett and Lorene Moore.
Pallbearers will be friends and family.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Bethlehem F.C.M. Church
Funeral services provided by
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
