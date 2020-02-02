|
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Monday, at Crestwood Chapel, for Mr. Geary Graham, 68, of Gadsden, who died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. Rev. Donny Yarbrough will officiate. Burial will be in Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home is announcing.
Geary will be remembered as a gentle giant, who never met a stranger. He kept busy working on whatever, and if things went wrong his infamous comment was "dang". Enjoyed raising his chickens, loved his family and loved the Lord. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to all and will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Kristie; sons, Shanon (Kristi) Graham, Chris Graham; grandchildren, Justin Graham and his fiancée, Morgan, Lexie Graham; brother, Randy (Diane) Graham; and a large extended family.
Pallbearers will be Nathan Johnson, Tim Shaneyfelt, Pete Hardy, Chris Hare, Matt Holliday, Bobby Nabors, Charlie Hodge and Jeffery Arrington.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Glencoe First Baptist Church Glow Kids Renovations.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday from 1 p.m. until the time of service.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 2, 2020