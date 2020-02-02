Home

POWERED BY

Services
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
256-492-5544
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
3:00 PM
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Geary Graham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geary Graham

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geary Graham Obituary
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Monday, at Crestwood Chapel, for Mr. Geary Graham, 68, of Gadsden, who died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. Rev. Donny Yarbrough will officiate. Burial will be in Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home is announcing.
Geary will be remembered as a gentle giant, who never met a stranger. He kept busy working on whatever, and if things went wrong his infamous comment was "dang". Enjoyed raising his chickens, loved his family and loved the Lord. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to all and will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Kristie; sons, Shanon (Kristi) Graham, Chris Graham; grandchildren, Justin Graham and his fiancée, Morgan, Lexie Graham; brother, Randy (Diane) Graham; and a large extended family.
Pallbearers will be Nathan Johnson, Tim Shaneyfelt, Pete Hardy, Chris Hare, Matt Holliday, Bobby Nabors, Charlie Hodge and Jeffery Arrington.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Glencoe First Baptist Church Glow Kids Renovations.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday from 1 p.m. until the time of service.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -