Gene Autry Beason, 78, of Steele, passed away July 25, 2020. Graveside Service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Reeves Grove. Visitation will be from 9:30 until 10:30 at Morgan Chapel before the service. Morgan Funeral Chapel directing.

Gene was a 1961 graduate of Ashville High School. He served in the United States Army during Vietnam from 1966 to 1968.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Mary Beason.

Gene is survived by his wife of 55 years, Carolyn Beason; son, Jeffery Dale Beason; and a host of other relatives.

Special thanks to family, friends, and neighbors for all the love and concern they have shown during this difficult time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store