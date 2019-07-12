|
Celebration of Life will be from 9:30 am to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel for Gene Garrison Mayhall Jr., age 71, of Hokes Bluff, who passed away on Tuesday July 9, 2019. Dr. Ryan Morris will officiate. Burial will follow at Hokes Bluff Cemetery. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home and Cemetery is in charge of services.
Gene loved his family and was extremely proud of his grandaughters. He loved watching NASCAR and football.
He is preceded in death by his parents. Gene G. Mayhall and Ruth Pearson Mayhall.
He is survived by his children, Gene Garrison Mayhall III (Lisa) of Oklahoma and Britt Mayhall Hawks (Scott); mother of children and friend, Joan Langdale Mayhall Sims; grandchildren, Raegan, Anna, Reese, Katie, Ashleigh Hawks, Kimberlee and Karla; brothers: Dugan (Mary) Mayhall, Scott (Donna) Mayhall, Tom (Ruthie) Mayhall, Johnny (Kristy) Mayhall, Pat (Sharon) Mayhall; many wonderful nieces, nephews and cousins; and one uncle: Joe (Katy) Mayhall.
Published in The Gadsden Times on July 12, 2019